BJP manipulating TN situation: Suravaram

more-in

CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy expressed the apprehension that the Bharatiya Janata Party could be trying to manipulate the current political developments in Tamil Nadu to its advantage in the State.

Recalling the State’s long history of Dravidian movement, Mr. Reddy told a press conference here on Friday that the political parties that emerged out of the movement had always been anti-religion, which might be destroyed with the entry of the BJP, which was highly communal.

Questioning the basis of Union Minister M.Venkaiah Naidu’s statement that AIADMK was ideologically close to the BJP, Mr. Reddy said the recent developments gave rise to doubts that the BJP was trying to take advantage of the vacuum left by former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s death. “It is acceptable if it is done in a democratic manner, but the Centre is seemingly trying to frighten the AIADMK leaders into rallying behind the BJP”, he alleged.

Another senior party leader and Member of Parliament D. Raja described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likening of the opposition to Pakistan as highly objectionable and condemnable, and unbecoming of a Prime Minister.

In fact, the Prime Minister did not accord due respect to Parliament which represented the will of people, Mr. Raja said and held Mr. Modi responsible for the non-productive winter session.

Mr. Sudhakar Reddy also condemned the attempts to shift the blame for demonetisation fiasco on bank employees and their unions. The employees in fact worked hard upon the unions’ instructions not to cause any inconvenience to the public, he said.

“If the RBI failed to deliver currency, what could the employees do?” he asked.