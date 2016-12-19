BC Commission receives over 51,000 pleas in public hearing

more-in

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes received over 51,000 representations from individuals, political parties, social groups and organisations during five days of public hearing that concluded on Monday.

Commission Chairman B.S. Ramulu, members Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan Rao, Anjaneya Goud, Juluru Gowri Shankar and member-secretary G.D. Aruna expressed happiness over the huge response to the public hearing conducted by them. Representations flooded the Commission on the last day of public hearing as the venue witnessed heavy rush of people from different sections of society.

In their representations to the Commission, Masjid and Idgah Committees, Muslim Associations, Islamic Student Associations, welfare societies run by Muslims urged it to expedite the process of implementing 12 per cent reservation to Muslims. Some of them also suggested the Commission that it should stall the recruitment process by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) till the reservation to Muslims was finalised.

Proportionate quota

Former MP V. Hanumantha Rao, National BC Welfare Association president R. Krishnaiah, TRS legislator Mohd. Saleem were among other who submitted their representations before the Commission on Monday. Mr. Hanumantha Rao said although BCs were not against the provision of 12 per cent reservation to Muslims, they want the quota for existing BCs to in proportion to their population or 52 per cent.

Mr. Krishnaiah reiterated that BC reservation to existing communities in the list should not be tinkered with under any circumstances and suggested the Commission to add new communities to the list by increasing the total quota to safeguard the interests of the communities existing in the list already.

Commenting on the Sudhir Commission of Inquiry report, Prof. Mohammed Abid of Tata Institute of Social Sciences pointed out that although the methodology adopted by the Commission was scientific, it lacked adequacy and relevance with respect to the data on the status of Muslims. He suggested the Commission to take sufficient time to visit all districts of Telangana to collect adequate data to evolve its own criteria and prepare a report objectively so that it could withstand the legal scrutiny.

Later, the Commission Chairman told mediapersons that they would go through the representations thoroughly and chalk-out further programme.