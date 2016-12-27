Ayyub Khan to be brought to city today

more-in

Wanted criminal Ayyub Khan, who reportedly fled from the country on a fake passport, was arrested by the city police in Mumbai on Sunday.

He is likely to be brought to Hyderabad today.

Ayyub, who is presently wanted in three cases in the South Zone area, was involved is more than 50 cases, said sources in the police department.

Ayyub, who was detained by the Immigration officials, was acquitted in some of the cases he was earlier booked in.

Brought up in Fateh Darwaza area of the city, he became infamous for his criminal activities in his early 20s. He was arrested by the Hyderabad Police in Gulbarga prior to this.

Ayyub was also involved in the riots that took place in the city in 1990.

While the police remain tight-lipped about his arrest, a senior official said that details of his activities are being checked.

Ayyub was also involved in some murders and attempt to murder cases.