Ayutha Chandi Yagam started this day last year

HYDERABAD: By design or coincidence, the inauguration of double bedroom houses at Erravalli and Narsannapet on Friday by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took place on a day when Mr. Rao commenced his Ayutha Chandi Yagam at his farmhouse in Erravalli last year.

The yagam was conducted under the supervision of Sringeri Peetham in Karnataka from December 23 to 27 as a thanksgiving to Godess Chandi following the formation of Telangana State.

Mr. Rao reportedly planned to conduct the next higher grade of yagam “Prayutha Chandi Yagam” after the successful completion of his pet programmes. While the Ayutha Chandi Yagam is chanting of 700 slokas 10,000 times, the Prayutha Chandi Yagam is chanting the same number of slokas one million times.