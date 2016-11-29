Awards for CCMB scientists

more-in

The Department of Science and Technology has awarded the J.C. Bose National Fellowship to two scientists of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here – Director Dr. Rakesh Mishra and Chief Scientist Dr. Imran Siddiqi – for their contribution to the field of science and technology.

Another scientist of CCMB Prof. Amitabha Chattopadhyay has been chosen for The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) prize in biology for the year 2016. The TWAS prizes were announces last week at the academy's 28th general body meeting held at Kigali in Rwanda. Prof. Chattopadhyay has been awarded the prize for his seminal contribution in understanding the role of membrane cholesterol in the organisation and function of a class of proteins called G protein couple receptors (GPCRs) and its implications in health and disease.