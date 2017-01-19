Assembly adjourned sine die

more-in

The winter session of the Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die by Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary on Wednesday.

The House was in session for a record 18 days working for a total of close to 95 hours. In all, 16 bills were introduced and passed and 15 issues were discussed under the short notice discussions. Four Ministers made statements about their respective departments and the members made 186 speeches.

According to the Speaker, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Cabinet colleagues spoke for about 33 hours and 28 minutes followed by the Congress members who took 19 hours and 13 minutes during the 18-day session. A total of one hour and three minutes was lost due to deviations and disruptions with the Congress alone accounting for 43 minutes of the disruptions.

The party position in the Assembly at the end of the session was TRS (82), Congress (19), MIM (7), BJP (5), TDP (3), CPI, CPI (M) and independent (one each) in addition to a nominated member, the Speaker said.