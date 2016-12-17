Artists come together for a cause

For children: Eminent artists from all over India participating in the Kallam Anji Reddy Art Festival in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: ; - G_RAMAKRISHNA

Hyderabad: It was a day when young as well as senior artists from across the country teamed up for a noble cause of helping children ailing with cancer as they got busy painting and creating other art forms at the Greenpark Hotel on Friday.

The three-day art camp organised by Gallery Space in association with Dr Reddy’s Foundation will end on December 18.

“The paintings created at the art camp will be on display at Hotel Avasa in Madhapur area where they will be auctioned off. The proceeds of the auction will be used to help young cancer patients at the St Jude India Childcare Centre,” informed Hanumantha Rao of Gallery Space. St Jude’s provides this chance through its well established model of cost-free holistic care during the period of child’s treatment. The list of artists participating reads like a who’s who of Indian art scene led by Thota Vaikuntam, Subramanian G, Subrata Gangopadhyay and Sachin Jaltare and Laxman Aelay among others.

“Last year, the art camp had 25 artists and the proceeds from the auction were given to an organisation called Impact which helps children affected by cancer,” informed Mr. Rao.