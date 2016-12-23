Arrested for siphoning off Sarva Siksha funds

A resident of Vattipally, in Falaknuma, was arrested by the Central Crime Station (CCS) police for siphoning-off Rs. 25 lakh of funds from the Central Government’s Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan programme.

Mahmood Zubair, the accused, colluded with the staff of the Project Officer, SSA, Hyderabad District and enrolled fake Vidya Volunteers, who teach non-Islamic subjects in seminaries.

According to the CCS police, Mahamood misused the funds provided to Vidya Volunteers by getting his friends registered for scholarships meant for Vidya Volunteers and opened bank accounts on their names. A case was registered against him under sections 419, 420, 406, 120-B IPC (read with 34) of the IPC.

Held on rape charge

P. Narsing, an auto driver who was booked for raping a nine-year-old girl was arrested by the Bowenpally police on Thursday. The accused had sexually assaulted the minor is his auto on Wednesday evening when her mother had gone to get money to pay him near her house. “She took some time and the girl was in the auto, so he raped her near her house at Sitarampuram,” said a police official.

Gold chain snatched

Chain-snatchers decamped with a two-tola gold ornament from a woman named Shobha Rani at Vinobha Nagar on Thursday. The incident took place when the victim was returning home. Shobha got down from a bus and was walking back at about 4.30 p.m., when the bike-borne offenders snatched her gold chain. In a similar incident, chain-snatchers stole a three-tola gold chain from a woman named Naga Lakshmi, a resident of Warasiguda, when she was returning home.