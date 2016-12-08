Army veterans felicitated

In what was a touching gesture, officials visited Kochur in Nawabpet mandal in this drought-prone, poverty-striken district and felicitated half-a-dozen serving personnel and ex-servicemen on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day.

Interestingly, this village alone has sent about 50 people to the Indian Army and all of them are still in service. It has a population of 2,606 and 539 households. Among those who were felicitated were Boguramma, whose son Raghavendra was injured as recently as Tuesday in sporadic firing from across the Indo-Pak border on the Line of Control, another woman Pentamma, whose two sons are in service.

Others who were garlanded as a mark of appreciation included ex-serviceman Yadaiah, who also has two sons in armed services, two serving personnel Mallesh and Ameeruddin and a senior citizen Pogaku Veerappa.

The administration was represented by District Rural Development Agency Project Director K. Damodar Reddy and others. Also present were Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency Member Indira and local Mandal president Srinivas.

The officials kept a box into which those present dropped their contributions and took flags - big and small that were priced at Rs. 5 and Rs. 2, respectively, said Mr. Reddy.