Army announces closure of Gough Road on Dec. 1

Days after Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao urged Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to defer road closure plans in Secunderabad Cantonment, the local military authority has announced it would close Gough Road on December 1.

The Gough Road connects Secunderabad to city’s north, starting at the Army Ordnance Circle (AOC) and stretching up to All Saints Road. On its southern side, the road is set for closure at the circle while on the north, the Army is likely to close the road at Jabalpur gate where notices have now been put up. Tens of thousands of road users residing in areas including Safilguda, Neredment, Sainikpuri and Marredpally are likely to be affected.

“I commute to Suchitra for work every day from Safilguda and use the Gough Road to reach Lal Bazaar. Closure of this road, without an alternative to it, is likely to increase traffic on other connecting roads which would make the commute more tedious than what it is now,” said Bhargava Kishan, a bank employee residing in Safilguda.

Earlier, the Army had closed the Mornington Road that connects to Trimulgherry from Safilguda, resulting in increased traffic movement on the Gough Road and All Saints Road. That apart, civilian vehicular movement into AOC is restricted between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., which causes traffic flow to surge during the restricted hours on Rajiv Rahadari.

The Gough Road closure was first scheduled for January 2015, but was deferred on multiple occasions following interventions from the State government. In its last submission to the Ministry of Defence made more than six months ago, the State government committed itself to speedy development of AOC alternative roads while seeking postponement of the road closure. These alternatives include a 60-feet road from Ramakrishnapuram to Safilguda railway gate and a 100-feet road from Safilguda to Marredpally. A survey to determine land requirement was completed by the GHMC in consultation with MoD’s representatives.

The State government officials informed that the project can go ahead after both the Centre and State agree on land compensation. Sources also indicated that the Ministry of Defence and the State government are yet to agree on fixing the responsibility for the cost of developing the roads.

“We are yet to receive any word from the State government following the Ministers’ meeting. The matter is at the level of discussion between the State and the Centre,” informed K. Suresh Kumar, GHMC’s Chief Engineer for the Projects, Housing and Administration division.