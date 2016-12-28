Archakas back in protest mode

Telangana Archaka Alaya Udyogula Sangham staging a novel protests “Gantaravam with Begging” in Khammam on Tuesday. They renewed agitation to press for their charter of demands including payment of salaries through the State Treasury on par with the administrative staff of the Endowments Department.

Scores of archakas and other temple staff owing allegiance to the Telangana Archaka Udyoga Sangham staged a novel demonstration christened ‘Ghantaravam’ by ringing bells here on Tuesday to draw the attention of the State Government to their long standing demands, especially payment of salaries through the State treasury.

They took out a rally from Jalanjaneya Swamy temple to the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of the Endowments Department here to register their protest against the alleged inordinate delay in implementation of the assurance reportedly given by the State Government during the indefinite strike spearheaded by them last year.

A group of archakas rang bells in front of Lord Venkateswara Swamy idol mounted atop a vehicle en route the rally to the accompaniment of traditional music. The members owing allegiance to the Telangana Archakas and Employees’ Joint Action Committee organised a ‘bhikshatana’ as part of the protest demonstration.

Archaka Sangham district president D. Veerabhadra Sarma, the temple employees’ association district president T. Venkateshwarlu and others led the rally.

The State Brahmana Sangam president Madiraju Venkateswara Rao and the district committee president E. Hari Babu, the representatives of the TNGOs district association and others expressed their solidarity with the demands of the Telangana Archaka Udyoga Sangham and its peaceful agitation in a democratic way.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Archakas and Employees’ has convened a State conference in Hyderabad on Dec. 30 to finalise its future course of action to mount pressure on the government to implement its reported assurances forthwith.