An opportunity to improve chess ratings

For young talent, the Hyderabad Open FIDE-rated invitation chess tournament, organised by the Czar Chess Academy under the aegis of Telangana State Chess Association and the All India Chess Federation, which begins on Tuesday at the Ananthula Dharma Reddy gardens in Nagole, should provide a huge platform to improve their rating.

With some of the familiar names expected to compete in the event, which is said to attract about 800 entries with a prize money of Rs. 8 lakh, the Hyderabad Open could well be one of the biggest chess tournaments the city has seen in recent times.

It maybe recalled that not so long ago, Hyderabad was the hub of chess activity with many international events being held here. This also helped the city produce champion players.

Telangana Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy inaugurated the event in the presence of Czar Academy directors P. Karthik Reddy and Rahul Viswanath.

The Minister expressed hope that the event would spur many more youngsters take up the sport, which should also help them in sharpening their academic skills. “Chess being a mind-game, I believe it can have a major influence in the evolution of young talent, both as sportspersons as well as individuals,” Mr. Nayani Reddy said.

Among those who were present included GHMC Standing Committee member V. Srinivas Reddy and N. Dayasagar Reddy of the TRS Youth Wing.