An experience to cherish, says Aarti Nalge

more-in

Scheming the strategies from beyond the boundary! Well, for Aarti Nalge, the BCCI performance video analyst, it was an experience she will not forget easily for having played a key role in India winning the Asia Cup women’s cricket championship (T-20) in Bangkok last Sunday. From laying the cable all by herself connecting to her laptop to ensure live feed of all the games to giving invaluable inputs to coach Purnima Rau and seniors like Mithali Raj, this former State player has every reason to feel proud in making a maiden, winning appearance in Asia Cup. ‘Luckily, the players dug-out was closer to the sight screen and hence 100 metres length cable was enough. But, again at the end of it I had to take it out and re-play for every game. It was fun and part of my job,” quipped the only woman video analyst in Bangkok.“I have been on tours earlier but this is my first Asia Cup and I really enjoyed. We knew we could face Pak in the final and my task was to give the video footage of the key players and once I did my homework, that was used in the team meetings and accordingly the think-tank ensured all the players got to know the strengths and weaknesses of the Pakis,” recalls a visibly contented Aarti. For someone who could not realise her dreams of representing India as a player, Aarti is glad that she is sharing the winning moments out there with the Indian team.

“My job every day is to monitor the live feed of the day’s action and give the feedback to the team management which in turn would engage the players in a very healthy debate,” Aarti said. “I love my job and grateful to the HCA and the BCCI and all the players for having such faith in me. I would try my best to be part of many winning moments in future too,” she said