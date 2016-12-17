Ambedkar Puraskar to NRI

more-in

HYDERABAD: Patkuri Basant Reddy of the Gulf Telangana Welfare Association was honoured with the Dr. Ambedkar Vishista Seva Puraskar for his services to the NRI community.

He received the award from Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan at a function in New Delhi. The award is instituted by the Bharatiya Dalit Sahitya Academi and is given to people who serve the underprivileged.

Mr. Basant Reddy played a key role in Dubai in mitigating the sufferings of thousands of migrants from India, mostly the poorer sections, exploited by the middlemen and the companies in the Gulf. He is the only person from Telangana to have been selected for the award.