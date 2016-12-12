All salaries to all employees only through banks, says Union Minister Dattatreya

more-in

HYDERABAD: Salaries and payments to be made to all the employees will have to be done through banks using the electronic platforms and the Payments and Wages Act will be amended soon to enable this, said Union Minister for Labour Employment Bandaru Dattatreya.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Dattatreya said that the amendments to the existing Act was discussed and accepted in the recent Union Cabinet meeting and the changes would be introduced in Parliament soon. This would ensure that poor and uneducated employees are not exploited by the employers or the middlemen, he said.

Mr. Dattatreya said the amendments were in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a cash-less transactions economy. The demonetisation, he said, had the people’s support and hailed the Prime Minister as a man with a mission to change India.

Describing support to demonetisation as a people’s movement, he said after the Independence Movement and the Janata Party movement in 1975 the present movement was the biggest one in the Indian history. However, the opposition parties were misleading people twisting facts and trying to create unrest but the people have negated their efforts.

He said JAM — integration of Jan Dhan Accounts, Aadhar Card and Mobiles — was a revolutionary idea of Mr. Modi that would propel India into a new phase of economy. He complimented Dr. Manmohan Singh for the Aadhar card revolution in the country and said the present regime was adopting it for betterment of society. “It reflects how the BJP Government respects the good work done by the previous governments,” he said.

Cash crunch

Agreeing that people were facing problems due to cash crunch, he said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has so far sent Rs. 15,000 crore to Telangana and another Rs. 1,000 crore was ready to be disbursed to various banks. Out of the 8,400 ATMs in the State 4,900 have been recalibrated. Out of the 82 lakh Jan Dhan accounts in Telangana 61 lakh were linked to Aadhar card while 65 lakh were linked to Rupay card. Around 22 lakhs were integrated with the customers mobile numbers.

Building Collapse

Expressing shock at the building collapse in Nanakramguda, he said the State Government needs to implement the Building and Construction Workers Act 1996 to ensure that safety was not compromised. Here neither the builder was registered nor safety measures were adopted properly.

Mr. Dattatreya said the Deputy Central Labour Commissioner has come down from New Delhi and submitted a report to him after visiting the accident site and the Union Government would assist the State Government.

He said out of the Rs. 10 lakh each ex-gratia announced by the State Government for the 11 people killed in the collapse the Centre was paying Rs. 6 lakh while the GHMC and the State Government were paying Rs. 2 lakh each.