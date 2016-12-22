Adilabad couple commits suicide

A couple residing in Degam village of Bazarhatoor mandal in the district committed suicide on Wednesday. .Unable to cope with a dispute with their neighbours the couple committed suicide, according to the police.

Kokala Narayana, aged 47 years and his wife Laxmi, 45, had a dispute with their neighbours over compound wall of their house.

A case against four of the neighbours was booked in Bazarhatnoor police station in October following the couple getting beaten up.

As the harassment continued, the couple ended their lives, the police said.

The police arrested the neighbours Poreddy Rajender, Kapu Srinivas, Kapu Ramesh and Mandadi Damu, who were named in the suicide note.