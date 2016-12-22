Additional 8 p.c. quota sought for Muslims

more-in

The AP State Minorities Commission Chairman, Abid Rasool Khan, and members have represented to the Backward Class Commission to provide additional eight per cent reservation to Muslim minorities in addition to the existing four per cent extended to them.

Mr. Abid Rasool Khan and members Sarjit Singh and Gautham Jain met the BC Commission Chairman, B.S. Ramulu, and the members who assumed charge recently and said the G. Sudhir Commission’s report submitted in August, 2016 recommended 12 per cent reservation for Muslims.

Apart from the Sudhir Commission’s report, earlier reports by Justice Ranganath Mishra Commission, Justice Rajender Sachar Commission and others explained that Muslims were socially, economically and educationally backward and needed reservation to become equal citizens in the country.

Mr. Rasool Khan urged the BC Commission to consider the data provided in the socio-economic survey before submitting its recommendations to the government.

The existing four per cent reservation was extended only to 14 communities among Muslims while many poor, backward and deserving sections of the minorities were denied reservation on the ground that they did not belong to any of the 14 communities. The additional eight per cent reservation should be extended to minorities based on their social-economic parameters irrespective of their sects and beliefs, he said.