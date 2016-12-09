Adapt Motors unveils battery-run three-wheelers

All charged up: Bharath Mamidoju, founder of Adapt Motors, unveiling the three-wheelers in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

more-in

A city-based start-up, Adapt Motors, on Friday unveiled battery-operated three wheelers for passenger and cargo segments.

The Sweekar (passenger) and Sweekar-L (cargo) vehicles are made at the company’s plant at Pedda Amberpet that has a capacity to make 500 units a month.

The company, according to founders Bharath Mamidoju and Parupati Madukar Reddy, plans to launch the sales from January.

It is in the process of appointing the dealers. The three wheelers are priced at Rs. 1.10 lakh each for the passenger variant and Rs. 1.15 lakh for the cargo vehicle.

Mr. Mamidoju said with a full battery charge, which takes around 3 to 4 hours, the three-wheelers can ply for 100 km. The State government had recently issued an order permitting the operation of the vehicles and also instructed the Road Transport Authority to prescribe guidelines. On benefits the vehicles would fetch, he said apart from being eco-friendly, they were exempt from payment of road tax, which is around Rs. 12,000, and entailed lesser operation and maintenance cost.

The company also has the Adapt Motors Patented Emergency Pedal Charging System that enable users to generate electric charge through self pedal mechanism, a release said.

The founders said Rs. 4 crore has been invested in the venture and the company was in talks with prospective investors for raising Rs. 10 crore. It has been working on a higher cargo carrying capacity three-wheelers and exploring the possibility of selling the existing variant to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for use as garbage collection vehicles. The company has tied up with Tata AIG for insurance and loans for purchase of the vehicles were available through Andhra Bank.