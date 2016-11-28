Actor Nagachaitanya to promote road safety

more-in

Actor Nagachaitanya, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film ‘Sahasam Swaasaga Saagipo’, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon will use his celebrity status to promote road safety.

On December 18, a rally with 1,000 bikes will be taken out to promote safety, defensive, accident-free driving and among other messages that he will seek to drive home will be wearing helmet and other safety gear while biking, driving under the influence of alcohol and over-speeding.

At a curtain-raiser here, Mr. Nagachaitanya, son of actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and Himabindu Reddy from the Sri Harsha Foundation, who lost her son in a road accident, gave details of the rally titled ‘Stop Speed’ that would be taken out on the Necklace Road. Among other organisations actively participating in the event are Hyderabad Cycling Club, Ananya Ads and the Hyderabad City Police.

The young actor, Ms. Himabindu Reddy and others spoke of the trauma to the victims’ family members and friends when they lost a dear one in a road accident.

With the number of accidents and lives being lost of people getting maimed alarmingly on the rise, they said the need of the hour was to take up a massive drive to increase awareness among road users.