Activism on wheels

Gender sensitisation: Students of St. Francis College staging a play at the inaugural of '16 days of activism', in the city on Saturday.

US Consulate General kick-starts an initiative against gender-based violence

The US Consulate General on Saturday kick-started its annual programme against gender-based violence here on Saturday.

The programme is called ‘16 days of activism’ and has the support of students of St. Francis College who are expected to travel across the city in a bus exclusively meant to create awareness on gender justice.

Speaking at the inaugural, Katherine Hadda, US Consul General, said the US government was committed to protecting women rights and promote gender justice.

“Gender-based violence not only undermines the safety, dignity, and human rights of millions of individuals who experience it, but also the public health, economic stability, and security of nations. Gender-based violence is one of the most widespread forms of discrimination,” she said.

Reiterating the commitment of the government in coordinating with the host countries of the consulates, Ms. Hadda said, “The United States has therefore made gender equality and women’s empowerment a core focus of its foreign policy. Studies have shown that women’s empowerment is critical to building democratic societies, to growing competitive economies, and to addressing health and education challenges”.

At the inaugural meet, students staged a street play. The travelling group is similar to the caravan on wheels against trafficking of children and women that the Consulate initiated the previous year.

The new caravan against gender-based violence would limit itself to Hyderabad and the surrounding areas.

“Last year, we used street art, theatre, films, workshops and lectures to disseminate our message on gender issues. We have organised the Community Led Action Programme by Police (CLAPP) in association with St. Mary’s College, the Hyderabad police and International Foundation for Crime Prevention and Victim Care,” Ms. Hadda said.