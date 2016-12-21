Acquisition of properties for metro rail delayed

MAKING WAY: A three-storey building being demolished as part of the widening works for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project in Secunderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The complex process of land acquisition whether it was by the old rules or under the new rules issued by the TS Government continue to dog the acquisition of properties for the ongoing Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) construction in the twin cities.

While it is a fact that the metro rail authorities have managed to sew up more than 80 per cent of the land parcels or plots required for the construction of the piers, depots and others, a few land parcels yet to be acquired continue to derail the works progress.

It has been more than a year since most property owners affected at Sultan Bazar, Bade Chowdi and Putlibowli had given their consent for allowing the works to go on after several rounds of negotiations, assurance of adequate compensation and faster work to reduce the inconvenience to the people of the area.

Piers have come up, but the actual road widening along with part demolition of 180-odd properties in these sites is yet to commence because of delay in issuing notices, publishing gazette notification and preparation of the compensation cheques before demolition has to happen, explains senior metro rail officials.

“We were dependent on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) earlier and now the Revenue Department of the Collectorate for this exercise though the cheques are issued by us,” they explained. The issue came to the fore at the special task force meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Pradeep Chandra on Tuesday after HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy made a detailed presentation on the current state of the project.

Mr. Chandra after making pointed queries issued a series of instructions like expediting acquisition of the affected properties in Sultan Bazar, Badi Chowdi and Putlibowli for which consents were received from property owners by the GHMC and Land acquisition officer to acquire remaining properties in Yousufguda and Jubilee Hills for construction of entry/exits for elevated stations.

The Minorities Welfare Department was also directed to immediately handover the affected Wakf properties at Musheerabad Junction and RTC Crossroads since HMR had already made payments. The CS was told that following Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s review last month construction had picked up speed and long-pending critical properties like Padmahamsa building near Iskcon Temple (Secunderabad), Transstroy building at Jubilee Hills, Rahmat Complex at Ameerpet, top floor of Begumpet post office, etc., were demolished.

Work on ROBs at Alugaddabavi, Begumpet, Oliphenta, Lakdikapul and Malakpet too have begun following permissions from the South Central Railway (SCR). Chilkalguda ROB got completed. Mr. Chandra informed all the top officials of the city departments about the CM’s keenness to complete the project in a fast track mode.