HYDERABAD: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have decided that in all future railway recruitments, the applicants shall be required to furnish the 12 digit Aadhaar Number at the time of filling up the application. All the prospective candidates who wish to apply for future RRB examinations and do not have Aadhaar cards are advised to get themselves enrolled with UDAI and get Aadhaar cards.