ACB traps top cop

more-in

HYDERABAD: The Regional Vilance and Enforcement Officer at Nalgonda V. Bhaskar Rao was caught red handed by officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau at his residence at V.T. Colony in Nalgonda while accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh.

He took the money from a rice miller R.B. Ramulu to ensure that he did not harass rice millers by booking cases and allowing smooth running of their business, an ACB release said. The bribe amount was recovered from the wardrobe in his bedroom. Bhaskar Rao, an officer of the rank of SP, was arrested and produced in court.