A testing time for employees, pensioners

WARANGAL: The salary day proved to be a testing time for many employees and pensioners as they were made to wait for long hours only to draw Rs. 10,000 per head. Though the government promised to ensure Rs. 10,000 to teachers and other government employees, their salary was credited at 3 p.m. and they could not draw cash directly from banks. A teacher at Kambalapalli in Mahabubabad mandal, S. Saidulu Reddy, said their salary was credited just before 4 p.m. and when he contacted his bank, he was told that the money would be disbursed for employees between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Not many banks offered such service beyond office hours due to various reasons, including shortage of currency. There were large crowds before all the bank branches and ATM centres as private employees and pensioners thronged the places to withdraw money. G. Rameswaram, a retired education department employee, felt bad about the cap on withdrawal of his own money.

An assistant divisional engineer, P. Sampath, of Genco said he thought the SBH was allowing him to withdraw Rs. 10,000, but restricted it to Rs. 5,000 later citing insufficient currency as the reason.