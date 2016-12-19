A school in a single room!

more-in

NALGONDA: A Government Primary School in G.K. Annaram village of adjoining Nalgonda district that runs five classes is located just four km away from the district headquarters town.

If you are wondering, so what, all the five classes are run in a single room. The total strength is 22, that includes 10 boys and 12 girls. The break-up is six students each in Class I and II, four in Class 3, 4 in Class IV and just 2 in Class V, who are taught by two Secondary Grade Teachers.

The pictures shows details of how mid-day meals too are served in the same room. A talk with students reveals that several representations made to elected representatives as also officials has not made much headway. The teachers though remain non-committal and tight-lipped.

(eom)