A fitting centenary tribute

His academic brilliance throughout his studies made it but natural for him to top the All India Competitive Examination, not once but twice - the Federal Public Service Commission for getting into the Indian Audit and Accounts Service in 1939 and the Indian Civil Service (ICS) in 1940. That was the late Comal Sundaram Ramachandran, or CSR, as he was popular. Valluri Kameshwara Rao, the oldest living ICS officer at 102 years of age and an officer of the 1937 batch, will release a book in memory of CSR on December 13, that marks CSR’s birth centenary at the Bella Vista campus of the Administrative Staff College of India. It was compiled by different people, said his daughter and former Special Chief Secretary Gayathri Ramachandran. Among other speakers at the meeting will be former Indian Administrative Service officers M. Gopalakrishna, S. Parthasarathy and T.L. Shankar, apart from eminent doctor A.P. Ranga Rao. CSR had a chequered career and held several important postings in the State, the Centre and worked with the likes of stalwarts like Rajaji and Lal Bahadur Shastri. He was also involved as Vice-Chairman with the Adi Sankara Vimana Mandapa Committee set by then Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Kamalapati Tripathi. He served as Chairman of the Badrinath and Kedarnath Temple Committee and was responsible for the renovation of the temple.

CSR’s contribution to the fraternity of people hailing from South India - from Andhra to Kerala made him President of the South Indian Samaj, a cultural organization for South Indians and the first in Delhi irrespective of which southern states they belonged to.