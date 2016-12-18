A fatal accident, and a greater injury thereafter

more-in

A couple’s journey to attend a function at their daughter’s house ended in a tragic accident when a 55-year-old woman died after she was flung in the air and fell on a car’s bonnet. Afraid that locals would nab him, the car driver drove on the vehicle for 2 km, with the victim’s body stuck on the bonnet, on the National Highway 44 on Sunday morning.

The incident took place around 11.30 a.m. in front of an establishment called Sneha Company when the victims B. Maheshwaramma and her husband Siddilingam were going on a two-wheeler to Wanaparthy district via the Kurnool highway, said the police. The car hit the TVS XL on which the couple were travelling from behind.

While Maheshwaramma died soon after the accident took place, Siddilingam was shifted to the Osmania General hospital, where his condition was serious, said Srinivas sub-inspector of Adakkal. The accused driving the Hyundai i10 fled.

“The impact of the accident was so intense that the woman was flung in the air and landed on the car. Afraid that locals would stop him, the accused drove on the car for 2 kilometres with the woman stuck on the bonnet and wind shield,” said Mr Srinivas.

A case was registered under section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code by the Adakkal police and officials were on the lookout for the accused. Both the victims were farmers, said the police.