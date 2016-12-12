A collective no to dowry

more-in

More than hundred people said no to dowry when they came searching for their soul mates at a “Swayamvaram” organised here on Sunday.

The event organised by the management of the website ‘i don’t want dowry’ saw more than 150 men and women, many along with their parents, enquire for prospective brides and grooms. The turnout was unexpected, say the organisers who also pointed out that many of those participated were young men and women. “We usually get men and women aged over 30, but this time we saw many young and highly educated people participate with their parents. This is an indicator of a change,” said Satya Naresh of ‘i don’t want dowry.com.’ The event was held for the 11th consecutive times.