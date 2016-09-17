The results were announced on Friday by the Union Public Service Commission.

Nearly 800 students from the Telugu speaking States are expected to have cleared the Civil Services Preliminary examination, the results of which were announced on Friday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Out of the 99,234 who had applied for the examination from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana only 38,980 aspirants had appeared. Hyderabad saw the highest aspirants at 21,611 followed by Vishakapatnam at 4,466, Vijayawada at 4,372 Warangal at 4,264 Tirupati at 2,808 and Anantapur at 1,459.

“The preliminary test cut off marks will be posted only after the completion of mains exam. and it is expected to be around 110 to 115 for open category,”said Rambabu Paladugu, director of La Excellence. This year’s examination surprised many with the paper having an overdose of current affairs questions due to which many candidates felt it was lopsided, said Gopala Krishna, Director of Brain Tree. “It was an unbalanced paper giving an unfair advantage to some,” he felt. Trainers advise the aspirants not to waste time and they can emerge successful by using these two months effectively. “Focus on optional, ethics and essay paper. Student can score good marks with little effort in these papers,” Dr. Rambabu said. “Don't deviate from your syllabus.” Meanwhile, at the all India level about 15,060 candidates qualified for the Mains to be held from December 3.

All the successful candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form, which would be available on of the UPSC website ‘www.upsc.gov.in’.