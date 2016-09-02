The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department on Thursday seized 792 grams of gold of foreign origin valued at Rs.21.74 lakh from two Sudanese nationals arriving from Doha by Qatar Airlines flight at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad.
Concealed in luggage
According to Principal Commissioner of Customs, Bankey Behari Agrawal, the seizure was made in the early hours. The gold was concealed in their checked-in luggage.
