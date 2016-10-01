Cracking down on illegal brothels, the Rachakonda police has arrested 75 traffickers and booked 23 cases for human trafficking under its limits since July 1.

The clampdown on prostitution was undertaken in a special drive through Special Operation Teams (SOT). Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat also warned hotels and house owners from providing rooms to traffickers.

“So far, we have closed four apartments where there was trafficking through the Executive Magistrate and Deputy Collector cum Tahsildar, Saroornagar Mandal on requisition from the Rachakonda police,” said Mr. Bhagwat at a press conference on Thursday.

Hotels on watch

He added that some hotels are under the police’s scanner and warned that the license of such hotels can be cancelled if they are involved in organised trafficking.

The Commissioner said that the girls in such organised trafficking are being brought from states like West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and even Telangana.

“If any minor is found by us in any apartment or house, then the Sub-divisional Magistrate can seal it for a period of three years,” pointed out Mr. Bhagwat.

He added that unsuspecting house owners should also be careful before renting out their homes, otherwise they would get into trouble unknowingly.

Mr. Bhagwat also stated that the Rachakonda police is taking the help of NGOs to rehabilitate the rescued victims from organised trafficking.

So far, the police has rescued 40 victims since July 1.

“Rescued minors will be provided financial help. The State government has got Rs.6 crores under the Nirbhaya fund, which we will utilise,” he explained.