What remained of the bus that caught fire near Humnabad in Karnataka on Friday.- Photo: By Arrangement

A Hyderabad-bound private sleeper bus from Shirdi, carrying 29 passengers caught fire in the early hours of Friday near Humnabad in the adjoining Karnataka State, resulting in the death of a 6-year-old boy, Vihaan, hailing from Tanuku in Andhra Pradesh. Three others who sustained serious burns were rushed to a hospital nearby. They were stated to be out of danger.

According to information reaching here, eye-witnesses were said to have seen the bus suddenly being lapped up by flames just outside Humnabad, about 170 km from here. Even as the police and a fire tender rushed to the spot, the bus was reduced to a bare steel frame. The police immediately arranged ambulances and alerted doctors at the hospital and hence treatment for the injured began almost instantaneously.

When contacted, Transport Commissioner of Telangana, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, said the bus that was registered in Pondicherry was being run in the name of Kaveri Travels. He declined to hazard any guess as to how the bus caught fire and said he was told by the police that a short-circuit from an electrical panel was the reason.

Sabotage ruled out

However, replying to a question during an interaction with presspersons at Humnabad, Superintendent of Police-Bidar, Prakash Amrut, ruled out sabotage and attributed the cause to a short-circuit. Sparks were noticed coming out of an electrical panel behind the driver’s seat, one that was being used to charge mobile devices. Combustible material in the luxury coach soon caught fire.

The driver stopped the bus immediately and ran out to alert people at a nearby ‘dhaba’ and also a petrol filling station nearby, before vanishing from the spot in panic.

Those who rushed towards the bus broke the glass and pulled out 28 of the 29 passengers. Vihaan’s little sister was said to be with her mother and escaped what would have been a certain death, otherwise. A case has been registered.