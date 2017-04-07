69,535 two bedroom units for city sanctioned

more-in

The government has given administrative sanction to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to take up construction of 69,535 two-bedroom houses in cellar, stilt and nine upper floor apartments at different sites at a total cost of ₹6014.78 crore

The government share of the cost will be ₹5,388.96 crore including ₹521.21 crore as cost of civic amenities while the GHMC will invest ₹625.81 crore.

Each unit cost has been put at ₹7.9 lakh, an escalation of ₹90,000 from the earlier figure for construction in the city and another ₹75,000 for civic infrastructure like water, roads, street lighting, etc. The municipal corporation has been asked to chip in with ₹90,000 out of this for each unit. Earlier, the government had approved construction of 20,569 two-bedroom houses in two lots of 5,000 and 15,519 while the third phase of building 9,896 houses is awaiting sanction. The civic body in the meantime had sought ‘blanket sanction’ of the remaining units and it was cleared.

Certified meat only

The GHMC has once again appealed to the hotels, restaurants and other eateries to procure mutton from the officially recognised slaughter houses only where the meat is stamped with the municipal seal for the health and well being of the citizens.

On Friday too, the municipal corporation continued the exercise of inspecting various hotels and eating establishments for hygiene and cleanliness. Of the 28 such establishments checked, 22 of them were fined ₹1.86 lakh. Over the last five days, close to 97 hotels and restaurants were inspected and of them, 76 hotels were fined and ₹6.26 lakh was collected, said a press release from GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy.