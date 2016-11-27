68th NCC Day celebrated

more-in

: An impressive march past with cadets in their best turnout and a well-orchestrated display of their skills in tent pegging, horse riding, ‘Malkhamb’, platoon mock drill and band display marked the 68th anniversary celebrations of the National Cadet Corps at the Garrison Parade Grounds on Saturday.

The celebrations actually started from November 23 itself with the presentation of commendation cards to awardees. They will culminate in an awareness rally on Biodiversity and Waste Management on November 28.

Cadets of the senior and junior division wings representing nine groups of the NCC Director of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana took part in the parade that was reviewed by the Deputy Director-General (NCC), Air Commodore P. Maheshwar.

The participants took a pledge to work for noble causes like saving the girl child, not taking dowry and contributing for communal harmony.

Mr. Maheshwar urged personnel of the directorate to rededicate themselves to follow the true traditions and customs of NCC. He wanted them to ensure that the young cadets were groomed and nurtured with qualities like discipline, leadership, secular outlook and selfless service to the country.