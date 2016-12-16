600 priests to conduct mass house warming ceremony

more-in

MARKOOK (SIDDIPET): Collector P .Venkaram Reddy said that the District Administration would be engaging as many as 600 priests to conduct the house-warming ceremonies at Erravalli and Narsannapet, the villages adopted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in this mandal of Gajwel constituency, where the construction of double bed-room houses was completed. The house warming ceremony is scheduled to be conducted on December 23.

Mr. Venkataram Reddy held a meeting with the representatives of Brahmana Parishat and Veda pandits at Panduranga Ashramam in this village on Thursday and discussed about the arrangements that were needed for house warming.

“Erravalli and Narsannapet are the villages in the State where construction of double bed-room houses was taken up first and they have been completed. The project is almost reconstruction of the villages where a poor family can live holding his head high with pride. The house warming ceremony will be between 7.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. on December 23,” he said adding that the priests would reach Panduranga Ashram by the evening of December 22 and all arrangements will be put in place for their accommodation and other requirements.

Some 200 priests each from Hyderabad and Siddipet and another 200 from Gajwel and surrounding areas will be reaching here to conduct the ceremonies, the Collector said and directed the officials to prepare the list and hand it over.

District Panchayat Officer Suresh, RDO Vijayender Reddy, Telangana magazine editor Ashtakala Rammohan and others were present.