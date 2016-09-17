A total of 55,000 students should be given good education, food and hostel facilities in the institutions, says CM.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has issued directions for having 160 minority residential schools across the State by the beginning of next academic year, inclusive of the 71 schools which have already been opened.

Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar and Adilabad towns should have six minority residential schools each - three each for boys and girls, he said.

12 more in Hyderabad

In addition to the eight existing schools, 12 more would be opened in the State capital. Each constituency should have at least one such school, with more set up wherever Muslims are greater in number.

He conducted a review on the establishment and maintenance of minority residential schools here on Friday, with officials from the Minority Welfare and other departments.

A total of 55,000 students should be given good education, food and hostel facilities in the institutions, Mr. Rao said and asked officials to prepare estimates for the funds required, so that they can be provided in the next year’s budget.

Expressing satisfaction with the functioning of the social welfare residential schools and the results achieved, the Chief Minister desired the same results from the minority residential schools too.

