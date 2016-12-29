4th Yash Chopra award for ‘King Khan’

After Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rekha, it’s now the turn of actor Shah Rukh Khan to receive the fourth Yash Chopra National Memorial Award instituted by the TSR Foundation.

The jury of the foundation, founded by former MP and industrialist T. Subbarami Reddy, that zeroed in on Mr. Khan, comprised Pamela Chopra, wife of late Yash Chopra; actor Padmini Kolhapure, and producer Boney Kapoor.

The award that was instituted by the foundation after the filmmaker passed away, comes with a cash prize of Rs. 10 lakh, a gold medal, and citation. The award would be presented to the actor at a glittering function to be held at the JW Marriott Hotel in Mumbai on February 25, said Mr. Reddy in a press release here on Thursday.

A galaxy of film personalities, including Mr. Bachchan, Ms. Rekha, Sridevi, Rani Mukherji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayaprada, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, to name a few, would attend the function, Mr. Reddy said.