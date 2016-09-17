At least 45 students belonging to the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) will get into medicine and dental courses this academic year following the release of Eamcet-3 results here on Thursday. Of the 100 students who were given free coaching under the Operation Blue Crystal programme (OPBC) at Gacchibowli, Hyderabad, 30 students will be get medical seats and 15 students BDS seats. Sharaon Rose secured 2975 rank and topped among the candidates. The OPBC programme was launched with an objective of free coaching to the meritorious students belonging to the Scheduled Caste community who cannot afford coaching.

