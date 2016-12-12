41 kg. of Ganja seized at Moosapet

more-in

Excise Department officials caught a man carrying 41.6 kg of ganja in the early hours of Sunday at Moosapet. The accused was bringing the illegal substance from Odisha to the city and taking it on a moped when he was caught.

Medchal Zone Excise Superintendent Ravinder Raju said the accused, Tarakeshwar, had purchased the ganja at a cost of Rs.1 lakh and planned to sell it at a profit of Rs. 2 lakh. “He began selling ganja about 5 to 6 months ago at Rs. 4,000 a kg,” he added. A case was booked against the accused and was sent for judicial remand.

Chain snatcher arrested

The north and west zone Task Force officials arrested a notorious chain snatcher and recovered 60 tolas of gold ornaments from his possession. Mohd. Amer, the accused, was booked in 23 cases of chain snatching and two bike thefts. He was arrested in the Tukaramgate police station limits and was sent for judicial remand, said a press release on Sunday.

Police custody

The Central Crime Station (CCS) police took into custody an accused Shaik Irshad Mohammed from the Chanchalguda Central prison. He had surrendered before a criminal court earlier this month and was sent to judicial custody. He was facing charges of cheating people, mainly NRI investors, to the tune of Rs. 20 crore.

On investigation by the police, it was found that Irshad was running two offices at Yousufguda and Masab Tank along with his partner and co-accused K. Ravi Kiran and Irshad’s wife Hima Bindu Sivangi.

They floated other companies to which they had diverted funds, the police said. After paying 20 per cent of returns initially, the accused had stopped paying their investors. The police seized 34 agreement copies from his residence.