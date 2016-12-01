4.52 lakh Aasara pensioners have no account to draw pension

more-in

Fate of as many as 4.52 lakh Aasara pensioners in Telangana hangs in balance as they do not have bank or post-office accounts to draw monthly pension ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs 1,500.

Post-demonetisation of the Rs 500 and Rs. 1000 notes, the biggest concern now for the Telangana government is to bring all these poor people into the fold of banking or post-office accounts. Actually, the task is Herculean.

There are 35.96 lakh pensioners under Aasara, including old-aged, disabled, widows, weavers, toddy-tappers, beedi workers, and Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) pensioners. Of them, 17.81 lakh draw through post-offices, and 13.63 lakh through banks while 4.52 lakh are solely dependent on panchayat secretaries for the monthly dole. Most of the last category could not get accounts in post-offices or banks as they reside in remote areas. Presently, those having postal accounts get pension through bio-metric disbursement mode while the direct benefit transfer ensures pension for those holding bank account.

An amount of Rs. 397 crore was released in November for pensions and till November 29, all that the government could ensure was disbursement of Rs 236.81 crore only to 21.72 lakh pensioners. About 14.24 lakh pensioners are yet to get their monthly dole amounting to Rs. 160.79 crore.

Official sources maintain demonetisation had completely thrown their schedule out of gear as they were now forced to disburse pensions till December 7.

Even pensions credited to the banks could not be withdrawn as there was a shortage of low value currency of Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 notes. “The situation is really bad,” they said

Indications are that November pensions to be paid in December will be inordinately delayed although Rs. 397 crore is available for disbursal. “Pension disbursal is likely to go on till the last week of this month,” official sources said.

The Director, Social Security in Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), J.Rajeswar Reddy, said pensioners not having bank accounts would be enrolled in post-offices. “The 715 grama panchayats which have the data of 1.25 lakh beneficiaries will be enrolled in post-offices while one to two lakh pensioners would be asked to open bank accounts,” he said.