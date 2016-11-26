4 schools, 2 colleges face music for lacking fire safety

more-in

Across the State, inspection of 230 buildings and prosecution of 40 institutes taken upThe institutions which received the notices found to be lacking fire fighting equipment

Four schools and two colleges are among six more buildings that have been slammed with prosecution notices by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department in different parts of the State on Friday.

The institutions in the dock are Keshava Reddy Concept School, Kandi village, Sangareddy district; Sri Vaishnavi Olympiad School, Beeramguda, Medak district; Sharadha School, Kalvakunta, Sangareddy town; and Lyceum School, Asveen colony, Adarsh Nagar, Zaheerabad.

The colleges to have received the notice are Master Minds Junior College, Zaheerabad, Medak district, and Chatrapathi Shivaji Degree College, Rajendra Nagar, Ramayampet, Medak district, as part of the Fire Department’s continuous drive across the State to check fire safety norms compliance, especially buildings of public importance, said Director General Rajiv Ratan.

These six buildings have been identified from among the 15 inspected for fire safety regulations compliance.

Both the buildings and the fire service personnel responsible for taking up the probe are chosen at random by a computer.

The institutions which received the notices were found to be lacking mandatory setbacks, fire fighting equipment, no hose reels, inadequate fire extinguishers, not taking mandatory no objection certificates for extra floors, and others.

Mr. Ratan said legal action would be initiated as per the provisions of the Fire Service Act on the owners/occupiers of the buildings where fire safety measures are not maintained and violating the conditions of the NOC issued by the department.

Already, the department had initiated such inspections in more than 230 buildings across Telangana and took up prosecution of some 40 establishments this year.