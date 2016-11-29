4 missing girls found at a classmate’s home

more-in

Four girls who went missing from their homes on Sunday under the Meerpet police station limits were traced on Monday and handed back to their parents. The girls who are all students of Class 10 in Zilla Parishad High School, Jilleleguda, told their parents that they had to attend special classes and went to a classmate’s house instead.

The girls were reportedly afraid of scoring poor marks in exams and left their homes, said the police.

Man murdered

A man was found murdered on Sunday night by the Chevella police at Ibrahimpally village. G. Venkatesh was found dead by police officials who were searching for him after a missing complaint was lodged by his family members. Venkatesh was killed reportedly over a property issue, which he was discussing with an associate, said a police official.

“We don’t know who murdered him. Venkatesh was stabbed to death by the assailant. His family had lodged a complaint after he left the house on Sunday and did not return for a long time,” the official added. A case was registered by the police.