Industry leaders stress on measures to promote Make in India

A three-day event with its core comprising two expos focused on laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics got underway on Thursday in Hyderabad.

analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo — the two exhibitions being organised for the last three years in the city — this time feature over 200 global and domestic exhibitors from 11 countries.

Over 2,500 equipment as well as solutions and technologies are being showcased, said a release from Messe Munchen, which is organising the event with Indian Analytical Instruments Association (IAIA). Live labs, conferences on emerging trends in analytical instrumentation besides buyer-seller meets are part of the event.

IAIA president Ashes Ganguly and Director General of Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India P.V.Appaji, in an interaction with media after the inauguration, highlighted the significance of analytical instrumentation sector and called for measures to spur the Make in India concept happen for it.

Noting that the sector is important for pharma industry, Mr.Appaji said the analytical equipment are crucial primarily from a perspective of improving product quality.

Improved access to the equipment and solutions would speed up as well as contribute to the cost-effectiveness of the manufacturing process.

Common testing facility

The government, he said, needs to establish common testing facilities for small and medium scale pharmaceutical companies, particularly at clusters and in the Pharma City proposed near Hyderabad. This would aid firms engaged in manufacture of bulk drugs as well as formulations.

Estimating the market for analytics equipment in India to be over $2 billion, Mr.Ganguly said besides pharma industry, they find applications in the fields of biotechnology, defence, metallurgy, research and development and at educational institutions. However, only five per cent of the products are made in the country.

The IAIA, he said, wanted the Centre to reduce Customs Duty, which is in the range of 22-35 per cent as making them affordable over time would also lead to the equipment being made in the country. A greater emphasis on R&D and the making the import process easier are other key suggestions of the Association.