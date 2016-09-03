The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has estimated that the roads in the city are pockmarked by about 3,000 potholes on different stretches. An extent of 55,840 square metres of roads on 1,540 stretches have been washed away due to the recent heavy rains, informed Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy on Friday.

Directing the engineering wing to take up repairs on a war footing, he estimated that it could cost up to Rs. 22 crore to complete all the work. Close to 119 teams were working in all circles to repair the potholes, and in the last three days alone, more than 800 were tackled, he claimed.

Mr. Reddy also called upon the administrative machinery in the old city (south zone) to complete all the pending works sanctioned, including repair of storm water drains at Uppuguda, Falaknuma, Yakutpura, Bandlaguda, Chandrayanagutta and its environs.

The Uppuguda drain has to be widened from 20 feet to 60 ft. at a cost of Rs. 9 crore, but repair was done for 150 metres only. Work on the remaining 750 metres needs to be completed, with 38 encroachments also to be removed, a press release said.