30 p.c. rise expected in Water Board’s monthly collections

more-in

Demonetisation might have spelt doom for the country’s economy, but it has worked very well for the economy of the city’s water supply and sewerage utility.

Five days before the month-end, monthly revenues of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) have taken a quantum leap of more than 20 per cent. They are expected to go further up at least by 10 per cent by the month-end, clocking 30 per cent rise on the whole.

Officials surmise that besides the board’s announcement that it would accept currency in the demonetised denominations of Rs.500 and Rs.1000, the nudge given by way of warnings and disconnections too might have worked.

The board’s total revenue collections this month amounted to Rs.101.5 crore till Friday, as against the Rs.84 crore received last month. This is the highest amount collected in recent months, as the revenue collections under normal circumstances did not exceed Rs.83-84 crore per month, officials said.

In August, however, the board had collected Rs. 95 crore, thanks to the announcement of the voluntary disclosure and regularisation scheme coupled with disconnection drive and the publicity given thereof.

After the demonetisation announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the board followed the example of its sibling utility GHMC in announcing that it would accept payment of bills and arrears in the Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes declared invalid. Since then, the collections had shown a spurt.

The board would now continue to accept Rs.500 notes up to December 15, in line with the Centre’s announcement on Thursday.

To aid the collection, the board had run 32 cash counters for extended hours all these days, up to 9.30 p.m. at times. However, majority of the bills were paid via hand-held ePoS machines carried home to home by line-men.

“We are expecting the revenue collection to reach Rs.110 crore by the month-end. Besides acceptance of demonetised currency, our disconnection drive has had a positive impact on the collection,” said the HMWSSB Director (Revenue) D. Sridhar Babu.

As per official figures, a total of 30,000 customers whose bills had been pending for over six months have been paid up in this month. That would bring down the number of total defaulters with over six months’ pending bills in the city to 62,000. About 10,000 customers of the board with pending bills of over Rs.5,000 had defaulted in payment for more than a year.

As a punitive measure, and to give a fillip to the collection, the board has disconnected water supply to over 3,000 commercial defaulters so far. More disconnections were on the way, Mr.Sridhar Babu said.