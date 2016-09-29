Rajendranagar police arrested one of its home guards and two police constables for extorting Rs.30,000 from a man, who they found sitting with a lady at Upparpally on Tuesday evening. The trio had deviated from their route and were tracked by the Cyberabad West police’s command and control centre, said Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya.

According to Mr. Shandilya, the home guard Ravinder and police constables Purna Chary and Anand were supposed to be out for patrolling near the Glendale school under Rajendranagar PS. But their vehicle, which is fitted with GPS, showed that they were somewhere far away. “They deviated from their location and after some time, we got a complaint that they threatened someone,” he added. Another official, requesting anonymity, said the trio, on being questioned about the incident, were caught with the money. A complaint had been lodged against them by the man who they threatened in the car, after which they were arrested. “Usually these mobiles (police cars) work in isolation and we don’t see where they work, even though we can do that from the control room,” added the official.

After the incident, the Cyberabad West police combined both the police control and the command and control centre.