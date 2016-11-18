Three persons, including a suspended home guard, were arrested by the Rajendranagar police for extorting and taking Rs.50 lakh from a businessman on November 15. Officials recovered Rs.37.29 lakh, two cell phones and a car after their arrest.

Deepak, the complainant, had gone to Attapur with another person to exchange the cash for the new Rs.2,000 currency notes. According to Shamshabad zone DCP Padmaja, the accused were identified as T. Ravindranath Reddy, suspended home guard S. Reddaiah Raju and Naresh. The idea to change the currency from the old Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes to the new Rs.2,000 was that of Dinesh, Deepak’s business partner. They ended up contacting Ravindranath through people they knew for the purpose.

After learning that the duo had Rs.50 lakh, Ravindranath decided to steal the money with the help of Raju and Naresh and drew up a plan.