3-day bank holiday, no-cash board triggers rasta roko

Hyderabad: Fear and fury fuelled an impromptu protest road blockade on Friday near the State Bank of India, Tolichowki branch, after officials put out a ‘No-Cash’ notice at about 11 a.m. Fear about the three-day holiday beginning with second Saturday, Sunday with Monday holiday for Eid-e-Milad un Nabi fuelled the fury of the customers of the branch.

The road blockade disrupted flow of traffic for nearly two hours in both the directions from Gachibowli as well as Mehdipatnam.

“I am waiting from 8 a.m. And today they didn’t give any cash. When they put out the notice people rushed to the road and blocked the traffic,” said Muhammad Nazmuddin, a customer cradling a small baby. Customers of the bank as well as some residents mobbed the road and raised slogans against the Central Government. “There is a limit to patience. We are coming here at 8 a.m. and waiting in the queue and at 11 a.m. they say they have no money? How will we pay rent, buy milk and other necessities,” said Ubaid-ur-Rahman, a resident of Tolichowki.

Dozens of policemen rushed to the spot to diffuse the tension and restore flow of traffic.

At about 12.20 p.m. Ghouse Mohiuddin, Asifnagar ACP took matters into his hands and convinced the protesters to call it off after a brief chat.

“I spoke with the people and told them that I will try to do something. I spoke with bank officials who were afraid of mob fury as the branch had only Rs. 4 lakh to distribute for the day. Thankfully, it ended peacefully,” said Mr. Mohiuddin.