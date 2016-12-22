2BHK Housing Scheme becomes a reality

Home sweet home: The 2BHK houses that are ready to be occupied at Erravalli in Siddipet district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif;Mohd Arif

more-in

A total of 330 families at Erravalli and 159 families at Narsannapet in Markook mandal of Gajwel constituency would get houses under the 2BHK Housing Scheme, the flagship programme of the State government, on Friday after ‘gruha pravesham’ (housewarming) to be performed at 7.53 a.m.

The district administration has been making arrangements for the conduct of housewarming ceremony for about 600 houses in addition to the present ones as construction work would soon be completed.

About 600 priests have been hired by the government for performing rituals related to ‘gruha pravesham’ simultaneously. District Collector P. Venkataram Reddy and officials concerned held a meeting with Brahmana Parishat recently in this regard.

Construction work under the scheme began on October 22, 2015, on the day of Dasara with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao laying the foundation stone. Each house was planned to be built in such a way that they have enough lung space. Though the initial plan was to build 285 houses at Erravalli and 200 houses at Narsannapet, the number surged to 385. At Narsannapet, the demand was capped at 200 houses.

It may be recalled that the District Collector made all the efforts to make the housing scheme a reality and visited both Erravalli and Narsannapet villages numerous times to convince the villagers to demolish their houses to get the new ones in their place. The Village Development Committee (VDC) played a crucial role in motivating the villagers to go for the 2BHK houses and stay in temporary accommodation provided by the administration till the construction was over.