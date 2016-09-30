Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of High Court on Thursday stayed demolitions of about 25 structures in Hyderabad and Nalgonda areas initiated by the authorities in the name of removal of encroachments on nalas. Several citizens approached the court complaining that they have duly approved plans and the authorities have permitted the buildings. The notices were given asking them to vacate in 24 hours. In some cases the notices were not given. The judge wanted the authorities to follow due process of law and stayed the demolitions. This stay is applicable to only to these petitioners.